NBA and Prasar Bharati Team Up

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, on Wednesday announced a new partnership that will see Prasar Bharati’s sports channel – Doordarshan (DD) Sports – and its YouTube channel – Prasar Bharati Sports – air classic NBA content, documentaries, game highlights and public service announcements.

The partnership will feature daily content offerings including Hardwood Classics, Marquee Matchups, NBA championship videos, NBA TV specials and public service announcements. “We are pleased to partner with Prasar Bharati to offer classic NBA programming and highlights. Prasar Bharati shares our vision of growing the NBA’s fanbase in India and providing a wide range of content to our fans nationwide,” Sunny Malik, head of global content and media distribution, NBA India, said on the association with the broadcaster.