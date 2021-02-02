TRT highlights Turkish Tastes

World-renowned online food site TasteAtlas has announced its awards for 2020 in a list called “The Best Traditional Food in the World,” and the traditional Turkish dish of Adana kebab, named after its origin city in southern Turkey, has been ranked among the top three dishes in the world.

Adana kebab is usually made with hand-minced lamb meat and tail fat. The kebab is cooked by pressing the meat onto iron skewers and grilling it on an open mangal, a traditional Turkish barbecue filled with burning charcoal.

In a statement to mark the occasion, Adana Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Atila Menevşe told Çukurova Radio, of Turkey’s national broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), they were proud that their city’s trademark dish received such an honor.