Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year

The Spring Festival Gala, also known as “Chunwan” in Chinese, broadcasts on the eve of the Chinese New Year when families come together to welcome the lunar New Year. This year’s gala falls on February 11.

First held in 1983 by China Central Television (CCTV), the annual show is noted as the most-watched television show in the world, as well as an integral part of Chinese New Year celebrations. The hours-long extravaganza often features songs, performances and comedy sketches.