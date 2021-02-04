ABU ROBOCON 2021 Postponed

On the basis of a full consideration of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, as well as in discussions with ABU ROBOCON Tokyo Secretariat, we hereby inform that ABU ROBOCON 2021 will be postponed to October, or later this year.

The new date will be determined after further discussion with ABU and released on the official website (http://www.robocon2021.com/) as soon as possible.

We are hoping to resume a face-to-face contest and accelerate our work to serve you with perfect competition experience in Jimo, China.