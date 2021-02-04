NHK Crafts New Corporate Plan FY2021-2023

NHK finds itself in challenging circumstances as the global situation continues to fluctuate drastically. Taking these changes into account, NHK needs to move further ahead with reforms and to respond to this new era. In the next three years, NHK is pursuing a new identity.

By managing programs across channel by genre and making cuts to fixed costs, with a thorough reform of cost structure, and by utilizing the creativity of each individual member of staff to the maximum, It may be time for a new ‘streamlined and strong NHK’.

To learn more on the 2021-2023 corporate plan and discover the 5 themes which NHK is focusing on in this effort, please see: https://www.nhk.or.jp/corporateinfo/english/publication/pdf/plan2021-2023.pdf