Astro Radio charts digital heights with SYOK

2020 saw many dramatic shifts and changes in the media landscape as consumers adjust to social restrictions and the pandemic. In Malaysia, internet usage increased by more than 29% between 2019 and 2020, which correlated with a surge in online activities peaking at 4.8 hours per day including consuming entertainment, shopping and chatting



The consumption of digital content continues to grow across all ages, further accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the MCO. Radio is not spared from this digital migration and shift in the consumer’s media consumption trends. Such industry changes force many radio networks to pivot their business models in order to be relevant to the daily lives of over 20.3 million weekly Malaysian listeners.