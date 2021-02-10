Insights People Launch Media Mix Compass

The Insights People –the global leader in kids and parents market intelligence have today launched their Media Mix Compass a revolutionary media planning tool to assist brands and agencies in their planning, monitoring and evaluate their media campaigns across the 13 countries which they operate in.

The new tool is based on data collected by surveying more than 5,000 different kids, tweens and teens (between the ages of 3-18) every week. Developed in close collaboration with a number of their clients, including global agencies, it will help marketers and planners increase the effectiveness of their campaigns by reviewing 11 different types of media. The tool which updates in real-time is GDPR and COPPA compliant and is designed to help brands who are having to adjust to the rapidly changing media ecosystem that children now live in.

Mr. Nick Richardson, Founder & CEO, The Insights People adds: