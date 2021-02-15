Radio Pakistan adapts itself to meet challenges: PBC DG

Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation-PBC, Ambreen Jan has termed Radio Pakistan as an important, vibrant and active tool of fulfilling information, education and entertainment needs of the people around the country.

She was speaking in a programme of the News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan on Saturday the 13th Feb, on the occasion of World Radio Day.

She said Radio Pakistan covers more than 60 percent of the population in the country and those areas which are not connected digitally. She expressed the confidence that radio provides the most credible and authentic information to its listeners and its role especially in natural disasters, calamites, including earthquakes and floods has been appreciated by all.