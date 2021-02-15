Turkish co-production Advances to Oscar Shortlist

A Turkish co-production is on the shortlist for the Best International Film at the 2021 Academy Awards, the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) announced Wednesday.

The film Quo Vadis, Aida? (Where are you going, Aida?), directed by Jasmila Zbanic, takes place in a UN base in the city of Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, during the days of the genocide when thousands of Bosnians, including women and children, were killed by Serb forces.

In the film, Bosnian-born Zbanic uses strong cinematic language to follow the impact of the Bosnian War on its victims and witnesses, especially women and children.

In 2006 Zbanic won the Best Film Award, Peace Film Award, and Ecumenical Jury Award at the 56th Berlin Film Festival for her first film Grbavica (Esma’s Secret).

Quo Vadis, Aida? is a co-production of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and was previously shown at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals.