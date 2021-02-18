ntv7 not shutting down to make way for DidikTV, says Media Prima

Media Prima Berhad has clarified that it still owns and operates the ntv7 channel among its stable of television stations.

In a statement, the company sought to clarify reports on the ntv7 channel ceasing operations and being replaced with the DidikTV educational network from tomorrow.

The channel will broadcast educational content tailor-made for the SPM curriculum and co-curriculum from 7am to midnight daily.

The channel, introduced by the education ministry, is accessible on the existing ntv7 channels on MYTV (107), Astro (147) and Unifi (NTV7), as well as on terrestrial TV.

“Media Prima Berhad would like to clarify that there has been no change in the ownership of our television channel under Media Prima Television Networks, Natseven TV Sdn Bhd (“ntv7”), and that it has not ceased operations as perceived and reported by certain quarters,” the company said.