For Asiavision, working-from home has an upside

It’s October and in Kuala Lumpur, the ABU’s News Department has been working-from-home for seven months or so – an extraordinary turn of events, beyond imagination at the beginning of 2020. But despite the challenges, there are some quite positive aspects …

Hock Guan Tan:

I find this arrangement suits me very well. The best part is I do not have to “waste” a couple of hours each day commuting to and from the office. I have grown fond of this WFH and I am going to miss it a lot when the time comes for us to get back into the office.

Premalatha Jayaraman:

Work-from-home has become a new norm for all of us. At the beginning of lockdown in March, I found it very difficult as I couldn’t adjust myself to this new way of working. But now, I realise that it saves my time commuting to the office, giving me flexibility and more time with my family. With all the latest digital platforms, I have managed to overcome all the difficulties I faced at the beginning of the lockdown.

Nhishaeni Parmanadan:

WFH due to the Covid pandemic definitely has carved a new dimension of coping responsibility at work virtually from home…and I’m glad that, AVN’s daily operations are going as usual without any disruption and still productively serving the Members. I thank ABU for putting safety at priority while serving its Members without fail. This is definitely an example to be set on how to cope especially while we’re in crisis. WFH in AVN, the new norm being safe, healthy and productive.

Shabana Jan:

WFH for me is more Productive and Focused. I believe that we meet people more virtually than we used to in-person during conferences. Covid-19 has taught us the new way of work-life, let’s embrace the new change and make it our great change. And here’s a quote from one of my favourite writers and thinkers: “The coronavirus caused countless damages to the world, but it also created some benefits: The world is now a more mysterious, more enigmatic place with all those masked people! As if the faces disappeared, only eyes remained! As if the tongues have disappeared, only the eyes speak telepathically! We, the people of the Earth, became an Alien on Earth!”~ Mehmet Murat ildan

Wendy Everett:

The newsrooms of ABU broadcasters have been under immense pressure throughout this pandemic. At Asiavision, we have been doing everything we can to support our Members in many different ways. One of the upsides, is the way much greater use of video-conferencing and text messaging has opened up communication between us all. We see each other across the time zones on Zoom and we exchange information quickly on Whatsapp, Skype or Messenger – much more in 2020 than before. It means better service all round. Something to be thankful for as the coronavirus changes paradigms and challenges even the most resilient.