Tokyo 2020 Executive Board appoints Hashimoto Seiko as new President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) warmly welcomes the decision of the Tokyo 2020 Executive Board to appoint seven-time Olympian Hashimoto Seiko as the new President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee. She was until today the Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Minister in charge of Women’s Empowerment and Minister of State for Gender Equality in the Government of Japan.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “My heartfelt congratulations go to my fellow Olympian Hashimoto Seiko on her appointment as President of the Organising Committee Tokyo 2020. With her great Olympic experience, having won a medal, participated in seven editions of the Olympic Games and the Olympic Winter Games, and having led Japan’s delegation to the Olympic Games multiple times, she is the perfect choice for this position. She will ensure that the focus in the final months of preparation remains on the athletes’ experience while planning all the necessary COVID-19 countermeasures.

“Seiko Hashimoto can draw on her rich political experience as a Minister and many other political functions. This will help to deliver safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in partnership between the Organising Committee, the Government of Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the IOC.

“With the appointment of a woman as President, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee is also sending a very important signal with regard to gender equality, which is one of the topics we addressed in Olympic Agenda 2020, the reform programme for the IOC and the Olympic Movement. We stand ready to support the OCOG and other organisations in their desired aims within their spheres of responsibility.”

John Coates, the Chair of the IOC Coordination Commission Tokyo 2020, said: “We have been working closely together ever since Hashimoto Seiko was appointed as Olympic and Paralympic Games Minister. I am looking forward to extending our collaboration even further. The Organising Committee will benefit from her Olympic as well as her political experience.”

The IOC remains as committed as ever to the safe and successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. We are strengthened in this by the unwavering commitment of the Japanese Government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Organising Committee.

