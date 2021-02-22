DG of PBC Stresses Focus On Issues Like Child Abuse, Health
Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Ambreen Jan on Friday said that issues like child abuse, health and public interest be focused in programmes with special attention on quality content.
She said this while chairing the meeting of all sectional heads during her visit to Radio Pakistan Karachi. Station Director Radio Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Javed Bajwa briefed her about the working of various sections and problems faced by them.