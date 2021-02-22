Mediacorp’s MasterChef Singapore off to an exciting start
–new season of MasterChef Singapore is off to an exciting start with the revelation of the Top 12 contestants in yesterday’s premiere!
In the first episode, we were introduced to 7 of the Top 12 contestants, with 5 of them sharing their compelling backstories in the episode. They are:
- Nor Hadayah Mohammad, Homemaker
- Inch Chua, Singer-songwriter
- Leon Lim, Chinese tuition teacher
- Derek Cheong, University student
- Trish Yee, Sales and Marketing Events Director
To find out more about the other contestants, stay tuned for upcoming Episodes 2 and 3! Meanwhile, pls refer to MasterChef Singapore Season 2 – Top 12 profiles for all the contestants’ profiles and interesting info on them.