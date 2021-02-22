Mediacorp’s MasterChef Singapore off to an exciting start

The brand – new season of MasterChef Singapore is off to an exciting start with the revelation of the Top 12 contestants in yesterday’s premiere!

In the first episode, we were introduced to 7 of the Top 12 contestants, with 5 of them sharing their compelling backstories in the episode. They are:

Nor Hadayah Mohammad, Homemaker Inch Chua, Singer-songwriter Leon Lim, Chinese tuition teacher Derek Cheong, University student Trish Yee, Sales and Marketing Events Director