CCTV and KBS ink deal

China’s state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) announced late Monday evening that it has signed a strategic partnership in program development and online video with South Korean public broadcaster KBS.

“This year is the year of Sino-Korean cultural exchange,” said CCTV, in its brief announcement of the deal. CCTV and KBS “signed a video-type cooperation agreement… in order to implement the consensus reached by the heads of state of China and South Korea,” it explained, limiting further details as to what sort of cooperation would occur and when, however.