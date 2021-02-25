River cruise marks double celebration

Pilihan Fm’s Mandarin Section of Radio Television Brunei and Leeesin Sdn Bhd jointly organised the River Cruise ‘Twin Happiness Brunei River Cruise’ on Tuesday afternoon in a double celebration of Brunei Darussalam’s 37th National Day and Chinese New Year.

WeCare Online, Da Tang Restaurant and Brunei River Cruise supported the event.

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam Yu Hong was the guest of honour.

The event was aimed to foster closer ties among the guests including RTB’s Head of Radio, business partners and Pilihan Mandarin listeners.

The guests were treated to live singing performances, Traditional Chinese music performance and Chinese tea tasting on board the cruise.