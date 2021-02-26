Digital Radio Mondiale in Comprehensive Trial by All India Radio (AIR)

As of mid-February 2021, a full-featured DRM digital radio transmission with 3 audio services and Journaline advanced text information is live on-air in Delhi in the FM band, alongside the existing analogue FM radio transmissions.



The transmission is part of an extensive trial and demonstration of DRM conducted by Prasar Bharati and its radio arm, All India Radio (AIR), with the help of the DRM Consortium and its local and international members.

The test was officially launched on February 24th and 25th at the Headquarters of All India Radio in New Delhi.