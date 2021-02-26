URTI 40th International Grand Prix for Author’s Documentary

The registrations for the INTERNATIONAL URTI GRAND PRIX FOR AUTHOR’S DOCUMENTARY is officially open.

For this 40th edition, the closing date for participation is set for 1st June 2021.

• Our competition is accessible to any programme presented by a television channel or an audiovisual-related cultural institution/association/organisation (see article 2 of the attached rules).

• The documentary must be produced after 1st June 2019.

• You can register directly on our website at the following link: https://www.urti.org/pages/tv-grand-prix

• You can also complete the registration form attached to this email and send it to: prixtv@urti.org

• The documentary will be sent as a file via internet.

• Each participant will be able to register two documentaries free of charge.

• The winning director will receive a grant of 500 euros.

We thank you in advance for the documentaries you will be able to submit to our URTI 2021 Jury.

We remain at your disposal for any further information you may require and look forward to hearing from you,



