BNNRC CEO is Speaker for WSIS Forum

Bazlur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of the Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC), has been selected as a speaker of the High-Level Interactive Policy Sessions for the 6th consecutive term in the UN World Summit on the Information Society Forum (WSIS) Forum 2021 (WSIS+16) to be held in Geneva, Switzerland from May 17 to 21.

Maxim Parshin, Deputy Minister, Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russian Federation will perform as Chairman Designate of the UN World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum (WSIS) 2021.

BNNRC is in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) accredited with World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), SDGs Media Compact of the United Nations and UN WSIS prize winner 2016, Champion 2017, 2019 & 2020 for media development.

