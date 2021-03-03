OCA confirms ABU Partner – AESF as Electronic Sports Partner to the Asian Games

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) are delighted to announce the introduction of “Road to Asian Games” campaign for the OCA’s 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China PR, in September 2022, the official qualifier program for Esports at Asian Games.

This announcement was shared at the signing ceremony on March 1st, 2021, as confirmed by the OCA,theAESF is the sole governing body that is responsible for all technical conduct of the Esports competition at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China PR.