ABU SG Javad Mottaghi Sends Message in Support of International Women’s Day

On behalf of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, I send this message in support of International Women’s Day. Each year on 8 March, we acknowledge and celebrate women’s achievements. The theme for 2021 is #ChoosetoChallenge. This is a call to think critically about our actions and work together to forge a gender equal world.

The media, particularly through our ABU Members, is striving to recognise women’s stories, issues and achievements in the Asia – Pacific region.This year, with support from UNESCO and the European Broadcasting Union, we are launching our publication GENDER EQUALITY IN THE MEDIA MATTERS! – an extensive set of guidelines that provides background, detailed actions and case studies relevant to our diverse and dynamic region, so that media organisations have tools to forge a strategic pathway to further gender equality in the workplace.