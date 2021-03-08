AIR News honors women achievers by bringing their stories ahead of International Women’s Day

All India Radio News honors Women Achievers from diverse fields by bringing their stories. Tribal Women of Kabir Dham district of Chattisgarh have found their source of income by forming a self-help group. Vidya Srinivas, a member of the Jai Maa Durga self Help Group said the group took a loan of 1 lakh rupees from the Gramin Bank and the interest rate on the amount was very low.

The members of the Self Help Group earned 10 thousand rupees each after repaying the loan. Talking to All India Radio News, Vidya Srivas spoke about the activities the group is involved in.