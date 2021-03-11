The Insights People launches Kids Insights and Parents Insights in: Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Indonesia

Latest media planning tool innovation – Media Compass – available in all 17 countries.

The Insights People is now working across 17 countries globally, surveying 362,000 kids and 170,000 parents per year: or 1 every 117 seconds.

Company establishes partnership with leading kid-safe digital ecosystem TOTALLYAWESOME.

The launch follows on from the company expanding its Asian operations in recent years, with the launch of Kids Insights India in 2019, and Kids Insights in Australia and China in 2020, and Parents Insights in all of those countries earlier this year. The company are now surveying c410 different kids (age and gender representative kids between the ages of 3 and 18) and c205 parents of children (between the ages of 1 and 16) in each of the four new countries.