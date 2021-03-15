Turkish Film gets UK/TRT Recognition

A Turkish film co-production about the 1995 Srebrenica genocide has gotten two nominations in Britain’s BAFTA awards, the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) announced Thursday.

Jasmila Zbanic was nominated for Best Director, and her film Quo Vadis Aida? was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th BAFTAs, set to be handed out by the British Academy of Cinema and Television Arts on April 11.

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Where are you going, Aida?) takes place at a UN base in the city of Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, during the days of the genocide when thousands of Bosnians, including women and children, were killed by Serb forces.