All India Radio To Start New Series On Artificial Intelligence

All India Radio (AIR), in association with Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation under the Department of Science and Technology and Tamil Nadu Science Forum (TNSF), announced the starting of a new radio science series on artificial intelligence (AI).

Produced by Madurai AIR, the new science series titled — ‘Ini yavum nunnarive’ (Future is Artificial intelligence) will be broadcasted on AIR every Saturday at 8 PM from March 6th, 2021.

With a focus on AI science and research in India and across the world, this series will talk about how artificial intelligence is used in literature, industrial and social sectors, as well as discuss the futuristic society and the apprehensions around it.

According to the news media, the series will be produced in 19 different Indian languages. They will be broadcasted on more than 121 AIR stations to cover 85% of the country’s geographical area.