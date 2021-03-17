FBC Honors Persons with Disabilities

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation today signed an agreement with the National Disability Awards confirming their place as official radio partners.

Speaking at the signing, United Blind Persons of Fiji organizing committee chairperson Rajneel Prasad says this partnership will further promote the aim of the event which is to recognize the contribution of persons with disability in society.

He also highlighted that there are two new category awards this year and they include the Administration of the Year and Volunteer of the Year awards.

FBC Radio Programs Manager, Shammi Lochan Lal says the media plays an important role in educating society on how to behave towards persons with disability.