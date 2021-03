Le Cat Trong Ly

Singer and composer Lê Cát Trọng Lý studies music and began her professional career when she was 19 years old, after winning the prize for Best Song of 2008 from Việt Nam Television’s Vietnamese Songs Programme, a music contest that encourages songwriters. Her first album released in 2011, titled her name Lê Cát Trọng Lý, became a hit though it received mixed reviews.

Song list:

1. Unstable Feeling

2. No name (Khong ten)

3. There were

4. Liệu có thương nhau mãi mãi