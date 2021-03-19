RRI Launches Diversity and Inclusion Plan

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Radio Republik Indonesia had a virtual launch of their Diversity, Inclusion and Gender Mainstreaming Plan, supported by the President – Director of RRI Mr Ruhanudhin.

The official launch was led by Director of Porgrammes and Production of RRI Mr Soleman Yusuf, with contribution from the Deputy Minister of Women and Child Empowerment of the Republic of Indonesia, Members of the House of Representatives Commission: Mrs. Meuthia Hafidz, Members of The Indonesian Women’s Progress, former members of commission DPR RI Mrs. Lena and the member of the RRI Supervisory Board who also initiated this activity Mrs. Dwi Hernuningsih.

The Board of Directors, and members of the RRI Supervisory Board also took part. Congratulations were sent by the Secretary General of ABU – Javad Mottaghi and UNESCO Regional Adviser and Chief Communication and Information at UNESCO Ms Masako Ito from UNESCO.

RRI is one of five broadcasters in Asia – Pacific implementing the 2021-2023 work plan on Diversity, Inclusion and Gender Equality.

In his speech, the Director of Programmes and Production Mr Soleman Yusuf expressed his pride of the participation of RRI in carrying out this Plan.

Although so far RRI has been good enough to carry out the principles of equality in the program of events and staffing management, this plan marks a new era in the commitment of RRI to advance gender equality and through the organisation.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Dwi Hernuningsih expressed her hope that the implementation of the plan, supported by ABU and UNESCO, can make a real difference and become a legacy for the progress of RRI as an Institution in the future.