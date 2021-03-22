Mr Thomas Bach Re-elected as President of the IOC

Thomas Bach has been re-elected for an additional four-year term as President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the 137th IOC Session, held virtually.

In expressing his congratulations to Mr Bach, ABU Secretary General Dr Javad Mottaghi thanked Mr Bach for his leadership and continued commitment to the Olympic Games and expressed the ABU’s desire to further deepen the existing level of cooperation and partnership between the IOC and the ABU.

Mr Bach, who won gold in with the German foil fencing team at the Olympic Games Montreal 1976, was elected as IOC President at the IOC Session in 2013 in Buenos Aires for a first eight-year term. This term will finish on the closing day of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on 8 August this year, as decided by the IOC Executive Board. His second term as IOC President will start immediately after, and will conclude in 2025.