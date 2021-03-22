VTV Planting 1 Billion Trees

VIETNAM Government Portal (Chinhphu.vn), Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Novaland Group signed a cooperation agreement on March 19 to accompany the sustainable development strategy, with the focus on the planting of 10 million trees in several localities, designed to realise Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s initiative on planting one billion trees.

The tree-planting programme aims to achieve Vietnam’s goal of planting 1 billion new trees by 2025.Under the agreement, Chinhphu.vn and VTV Digital will provide Novaland with support in communicating information about the 10-million-tree-planting programme, with between 1 and 2 million trees to be planted in Vietnam this year.

Nguyen Hong Sam, Director-General of the Government’s e-Portal, said Novaland is the first company in the country to respond to the PM’s 1-billion-tree initiative. He hoped that the number of trees planted under this particular programme will not just reach 10 million but go even higher.

He also pledged that the Government’s e-Portal and VTV Digital will continue to accelerate communication campaigns on the 1-billion-tree initiative around the country.