Digital Radio Mondiale – DRM India Trial proves to be the ideal digital radio standard

The international, not-for-profit DRM Consortium has just concluded the demonstration and trial of the DRM digital radio standard in the FM band (VHF band-II) in New Delhi and Jaipur on March 22nd. It was highly successful and generated a lot of interest.

The overwhelming success of the trial, which had started on February 24th, was registered in all the aspects required by Prasar Bharati (All India Radio): extensive features allowing radio innovation for broadcasters and listeners, excellent coverage, flexibility, spectrum and power efficiency, and proven CTI spectrum compliance.

In Delhi, the trial demonstrated excellent results when transmitting a single DRM signal, multiple pure digital DRM signals side-by-side from the same transmitter (“Multi-DRM” configuration), and also using DRM’s simulcast option by putting on air both an analogue FM and a digital DRM signal from a single transmitter.