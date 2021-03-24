Overseas Spectators Banned From Tokyo Olympics Due To COVID-19 Risks

This year’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will take place without any overseas spectators after organizers decided to ban international fans from attending the events over COVID-19 concerns.

The decision was made during a virtual meeting between the various stakeholders on Saturday.

“Based on the present situation of the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that entry into Japan will be guaranteed this summer for people from overseas,” the Olympic organizing committee said in a statement. “In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee said they fully respect and accept the move. “We have to take decisions that may need sacrifice from everybody,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.