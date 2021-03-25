ABU to Hold Virtual Panel Forum Featuring Top CEOs
Join the ABU on 30 March 2021 and learn from this high-level, thought-provoking conversation.
Please register at the link ABU CEOs Talk – Moving Ahead: Media Lessons for Future Challenges. Once registered, you will receive a confirmatory email with a direct link to join the session.
The CEOs of ten leading broadcasters will discuss in two sessions what went right, what went wrong and what lessons for the future did everyone involved as media professionals learn from the COVID 19 pandemic. Top-level panellists (named below) will share their plans for the new normal and for beyond the pandemic.
SESSION 1 14:00–15:00 MYT (UTC/GMT + 8 hours)
Ms Sheena Hughes, Chief Executive Officer (Acting), Media Niugini Ltd., Papua New Guinea
Mr Hirosuke Usui, Senior Expert of Media Strategy & Planning Office, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc (TBS), Japan
Mrs Ambreen Jaan, Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Pakistan
Mr Yerlan Bekkhozhin, Chairperson of the Executive Board, Khabar Agency, Kazakhstan
Mr Alexey Nikolov, Managing Editor, Russia Today Channel, Russia
SESSION 2 15:10–16:10 MYT (UTC/GMT + 8 hours)
Mr Ibrahim Eren, ABU President, Chairman and Director General, Turkish Radio Television Corporation (TRT), Turkey
Mrs Nedra Weerasinghe, Group Director- Electronic Media Business MTV/MBC – The Capital Maharaja Group, Sri Lanka
Mr Peter Limbourg, Director-General, Deutsche Welle, Germany
Mr Shashi Shekhar Vempati, ABU Vice President, CEO, Prasar Bharati, India
Mr David Jordan, Director of Editorial Policy & Standards, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), United Kingdom
Both sessions will be conducted as a conversation between the Moderator, Panellists and the Audience. We believe that this high-level session will be of immense value to our members and partners and will provide an opportunity to share experiences, strategies and vision for a post-pandemic media future.