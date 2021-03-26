ABU/UNESCO MEDIA PEACE AWARDS LAUNCH

The Media Peace Awards recognise the best programmes on peace building in the Asia – Pacific region. They will be launched during the Regional Dialogue on the Role of Education for peace – building, organized by UNESCO Bangkok Office. The Regional Dialogue is part of the Together For Peace Initiative supported by the Government of Japan.

Building and sustaining peace in the Asia-Pacific requires innovation and new perspectives for policy and partnerships within and between countries. Artists from around the world have contributed to the Together for Peace Silent Manga Exhibition illustrating that common purpose through a range of topics such as out-of-school children, lifelong learning, anti-bullying, conflict, youth, learning to live together, refugees, shared histories and equality.

These are the foundations of positive peace, not just the absence of conflict, but building and sustaining more equitable and just societies for all. The Regional Dialogue on the Role of Education in building a peaceful and sustainable future in Asia-Pacific on 30 and 31 March 2021, held virtually and in-person in Bangkok, Thailand. The Dialogue brings together Government representatives, policymakers, education specialists and children’s advocates from across the region.

The Together for Peace initiative and partnerships work towards positive peace in the region based in three critical areas that have increasing urgency in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and “building back better” from the COVID-19 pandemic:

Transformative Education and Social and Emotional Learning

Humanity’s Relationship with Nature, including coping with climate change and biodiversity loss

Living Well with (Super) Diversity in the region, fostering human flourishing and intercultural understanding

UNESCO values a multidisciplinary approach in addressing the challenges related to positive peace and sustainability to foster in Asia-Pacific through an increased cooperation between all the five Major Programmes. The regional dialogue aims to build a strong platform for UNESCO’s work on building positive peace through Sustainable Development Goals 4 on Inclusive and Quality Education and 16 on Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

UNESCO’s peace-building mandate is based on partnerships with Member States, education systems and civil society. Together for Peace is organized by UNESCO Regional Bureau for Education in Asia and the Pacific, in association with the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, and with the support of the Governments of Japan and Thailand. The SILENT MANGA AUDITION® (SMA) Round 13 held under the theme Together for Peace is organized by Tokyo-based Coamix in collaboration with UNESCO Bangkok, the Asia and Pacific Regional Bureau for Education.

For Media Peace Awards, please contact: Natalia Ilieva, Head of SG’s Department, ABU – Email: natalia@abu.org.my

For Together for Peace programmes and partnerships, please contact: Sue Vize, Regional Adviser for Social and Human Sciences in Asia and the Pacific – email: s(dot)vize(at)unesco(dot)org

Media contact: Jeremy Clay Walden-Schertz, Media Officer, UNESCO Bangkok – email: jc(dot)schertz(at)unesco(dot)org