Global partnership offers course on journalistic coverage of COVID-19 vaccine

Journalists, communicators and fact-checkers from around the world will be able to take a specialized Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) entitled “Covering the COVID-19 Vaccine: what journalists need to know” from 29 March to 25 April.

ABU members can access the MOOC modules through the link https://en.unesco.org/vaccinemooc

The interactive course which initially will be offered free of charge in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish is a joint collaboration between UNESCO, UNDP, WHO and the Knight Centre of Journalism in the Americas, co – funded by the European Union. Upon completion, the course will also be made available in a self-directed format in additional languages.

The previous MOOC in the series “Journalism in a Pandemic: Covering COVID-19 Now and in the Future,” was held at the beginning of the global pandemic in May 2020. The course attracted nearly 9,000 students from 162 countries, helping journalists to better understand the pandemic and improve their coverage of it.

The pedagogical materials from the 2020 MOOC were later repurposed into a self-directed course made up of instructional modules that you can access from anywhere in the world at any time.

We invite you to take the free self-directed course “Journalism in a Pandemic” in six languages: Arabic, English, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. Chinese and Hindi self-directed versions are also in the works and will be available in the coming months.

https://journalismcourses.org/coursecat/journalism-in-a-pandemic/