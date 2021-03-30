China’s iQiyi strikes strategic partnerships with Malaysia’s Media Prima

iQiyi meant business when it recently announced that one of its goals is to break into and dominate the Southeast Asian entertainment market.

Fresh from that announcement, the innovative, market-leading Chinese online entertainment service swiftly announced its partnerships with two local powerhouses – Primeworks Studio, the content production and distribution arm of media and entertainment giant, Media Prima, as well as Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom), one of the nation’s largest telecom companies.

iQiyi had grown its user base by more than 15 times at the tail end of 2020. Through these partnerships, it is poised to grow that figure even further.