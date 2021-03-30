DRM to Present New Information at ABU’s Annual DBS event

The Digital Radio Mondiale Consortium will share some new information through its presentations at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Digital Broadcasting Symposium, to be held from April 5 to 8.

DBS is a key event in the DRM calendar, and this year the first presentation “Deploying the DRM in full – AM and VHF (extended application and services)” will be given by Ruxandra Obreja, DRM Chairman, on the first day, April 5 in Session 2.

This will be an introduction to the up to the minute presentation “DRM – Some Findings after the Recent DRM FM Trial in India” given by Alexander Zink, Senior Business Development Manager, Digital Radio & Streaming Applications, Fraunhofer IIS and Yogendra Pal, Chairman, DRM India Chapter on April 6.

DRM is bringing for the first time a novel solution for distance learning during its practical workshop on April 7 “Digital Radio DRM Enables Distance Learning”.

The workshop will be introduced by Ruxandra Obreja and led by Alexander Zink, Markus Tauber, systems engineer, Fraunhofer IIS and Guido Leisker consultant engineer.

Participants in the workshop will learn about

a. the technical basis for distance learning through DRM, b. Journaline, audio services and scheduling specific to distance learning, c. practical demo and d. hands-on scheduling for distance learning with DRM.

Ruxandra Obreja, DRM Consortium Chair, says that: “With our fresh and insightful presentations and the practical DRM solution for schooling workshop we are trying to inspire, engage, enhance and show that DRM has made great strides despite the pandemic and the changed media landscape resulting from this and that it is a solution for 2021 and the future.”

To attend the workshop, please contact projectoffice@drm.org

