Mediacorp and Singapore Polytechnic sign MOU

A virtual MOU signing between Mediacorp and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) in the late afternoon of 29 March. This strategic partnership will see both organisations joining hands in developing exciting programmes and initiatives to nurture the next generation of media professionals, and prepare SP students for careers in the media industry.

Key initiatives arising from this partnership include opportunities for SP students to work with Mediacorp on digital content co-creation and business solutions. In the works is also a polytechnic-wide elective to groom aspiring YouTube content creators, underlining Mediacorp’s commitment to nurturing digital talent following an August 2020 announcement of its status as Singapore’s first local Multi-Channel Network for YouTube creators.

For more information, please refer to this download link for video and screenshots of the virtual MOU signing ceremony: https://mediacorp-sg.sharefile.com/d-sdc7e442afbac4572a9d7a2688ddbce12