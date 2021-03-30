Turkmenistan hosts Conference on Global peace, Trust

In partnership with TRT Turkey, the virtual press conference chaired in capital Ashgabat hails importance of peace, trust in modern world. Turkmenistan on Wednesday hosted an online press conference dedicated to the importance of peace and trust in the modern world.

The meeting chaired at the Foreign Ministry building in the capital Ashgabat amid the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence gathered nearly 80 heads and representatives of global and regional media outlets.

Speaking at the conference, Merdan Gazakbayev, chairman of the State News Agency of Turkmenistan, gave broad information on the development of the mass media in the Turkic country and stressed the importance of relations with the foreign media organizations.

Gazakbayev recalled that the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Turkmenistan, declaring 2021 the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Peace, trust not granted but earned

Bora Bayraktar, speaking on behalf of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), said that since the Cold War was over, the “high hopes for peace and security in the world faded” due to global issues like wars, terrorism, economic crises, and pandemic.

“Peace and trust in the modern world are not granted, we have to work to earn them,” he said.

Bayraktar, who joined the meeting from Istanbul, said that there are “much more effective tools” nowadays to find solutions to these problems.