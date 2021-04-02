DBS 2021 to kick off with 4-day conference

The ABU Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2021 opens on 5 April. For the first time, it will be a virtual event.

A key focus of DBS 2021 will be overcoming the unprecedented challenges facing broadcasters amid the global pandemic.

The theme of the four-day symposium is “Inspire, Engage and Enhance”.

The conference, from 5 to 8 April, will feature 13 sessions with speakers from around the region and beyond. There will also be specialised workshops.

A highlight will be the industry debate on 8 April. Moderated by well-known journalist and presenter Shivanee Thapa of Nepal Television, it will look at overcoming the pandemic and learning from experience.

Other conference topics will include advanced technologies, business strategies, content security, digital radio rollout, and AI and big data applications.

Speakers will address the ongoing challenges through expert advice, sharing experiences and inspirational stories from fellow broadcasters.

To register for the symposium, please visit www.abu.org.my/dbsymposium.