ABU’s Annual Flagship Event: Digital Broadcasting Symposium is Underway

Monday, April 5 saw the official opening of the 2021 Digital Broadcasting Symposium-DBS broadcast virtually from Kuala Lumpur, the theme of which is “Inspire, Engage and Enhance.”

YB Dato Saifuddin Abdullah, Minister of Communications and Multimedia , Malaysia stated: “An ever-expanding range of technologies is now on the market, providing broadcasters with important new opportunities. There are many such inspirational stories and inventive approaches that broadcasters have adopted that are worth sharing and learning from.”

He added: “I commend the ABU’s initiative in bringing its annual Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2021 as a virtual event to all its members and media enthusiasts from over 70 countries. May this week Inspire, Engage and Enhance our digital transition, as we overcome unprecedented challenges amid this global pandemic.”

In his opening remarks, Dr Javad Mottaghi, Secretary General of the ABU said: “Broadcasters around the globe are going through a difficult time at the moment. Regardless of all the challenges that media professionals are facing with, our responsibility as broadcasters to inform, educate and entertain our audiences has not been changed. We have to think of creative and innovative ways to continue our services to our audiences in such a competitive media environment.”

Some 700 engineers, IT managers, producers and media professionals have registered for this year’s Digital Broadcasting Symposium from 74 countries representing 340 organizations. In the next 4 days DBS features 13 conference sessions & 3 workshops presented by over 50 professionals from around the region.

Please visit: https://dbs.abu.org.my/virtualevent/