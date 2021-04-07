Voice of Vietnam launches song contest

Voice of Vietnam (VOV) is calling for composers around the world to write songs in their “Let’s Sing Vietnam” competition. The contest offers 16 prizes, with the top Special Prize awarding USD4,300.

The songs in praise of Vietnam and its people, its youth and achievements in building and defending the nation can be in any musical genre such as pop, rock, dance, rap, indie etc and performed by voices ranging from solo singers to choirs.

The competition is open to professional and non-professional composers living in Vietnam or abroad and can be in Vietnamese or English. The winners’ compositions will be recorded and introduced on VOV’s radio and television channels as well as its digital platforms.

Prizes are: Special Prize US$4,300; First Prize US$2,100; two Second Prizes of US$1,000 each; three Third Prizes of US$600 each and eight Consolation Prizes of US$200 each.

The Awards Ceremony is tentatively scheduled for 9 August and 2 September 2021 and the deadline for entries is 30 June 2021.

All eligible works must be submitted with written scores, preferably together with a CD/DVD/Audio disc or audiovisual files.

Submissions must include the composer’s personal and contact details (Name, address, email and phone number) and be addressed to: VOV’s Music Channel (VOV3); 6th Floor; 58 Quan Su Street, Hanoi, or sent by email to vov3@vov.vn .

More information, is available here