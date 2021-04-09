ABU’s DBS Event Concludes with Inspiration, Engagement and Enhancement Delivered

The ABU’s annual Digital Broadcasting Symposium has come to a conclusion and the consensus is that it proved to be, as in every year, an entirely engaging, inspiring and industry-enhancing virtual event. Participants were engaged in workshops, multi-faceted talks and stimulating presentations by nearly 1000 engineers, IT managers, producers and media professionals. No less than over a dozen conference sessions & 3 workshops were presented by over 50 professionals from around the Asia and Pacific region.Day 1 saw sessions given in the domain of Advanced Technologies and Industry Developments, Business Strategies and Approaches for Broadcast and Media, OTT & IBB Technologies and the Cloud Revolution occurring in the media industry.

Day 2 attendees were give insight into topics such as Media Security & Disaster Preparedness, AI and Big Data Applications in Media and Technologies and Strategies for Successful Digital Radio Rollout.

Day 3 provided sessions on IP Technologies and Remote Production, Advanced Audio & Streaming Technologies, a workshop given by Digital Radio Mondiale -DRM entitled: DRM Enables Distance Learning and 5G Developments and a session on Applications in Media.

Day 4 included the topics of NextGen Technology Implementation, an Industry Debate cum Panel Session entitled: “Overcoming the Pandemic – Learning from Experiences” which was followed by a presentation by Dalet on Remote Editing -‘How to Edit & Collaborate from Anywhere’ and the last session was Advances in Media Delivery – Platforms and Strategies.

All of the recordings of the presentations from all sessions are available on the DBS2021 virtual platform for colleagues who may not have had the chance to view them ‘live’. These recorded sessions will be available on-demand until the end of April, –for all those who registered for the event.

Please click here: https://dbs.abu.org.my/virtualevent/

All in all it was another industry- enhancing DBS event attended by hundreds from within and outside, the ABU family of members. The ABU would like to express its thanks, gratitude and utmost appreciation to members, speakers, sponsors and all the attendees of DBS 2021.