Holi songs for your perfect festival mood playlist from AIR

Holi festival marks an important day in the Hindu culture, and people of all faiths participate in the festival of colors with enthusiasm. Here is the list of songs on which you can groove and enjoy the festival of colors.

Song list:

1. Hori Aayi Re

2. Shekhawati Ke Dhamaal- A feature on Holi Songs of Rajasthan’s Shekhawati Region

3. Holi Dhoom Machi

4. Rang Barase Gulal Barase

5. Raja Bali Ke Dwar Machi Hori

6. Holi Khelat Nand Lal

7. Bazar Gali Aur Kuchon

8. Bani Aayo Re Rasiya Ho

9. Aaj Hai Rahi Re Rangili Hori

10. Holi Khelat Awadh Behari

11.Bindhela Mori Chunari