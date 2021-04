Memories & Time

“Memories & Time” is the first solo concert of singer songwriter Nguyễn Thu Trang, better known as Kaang, who is also active in music education for kids. ‘Memories and time is a special gift that everyone has in life. Let us see it together and contemplate it for sweet and meaningful new year start’

Song list:

1. For the year end

2. Forever Green

3. Alone

4. Go home

5. Come and Go