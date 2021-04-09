Piano concerto in D minor by George Enescu

Also known as ‘Mihail Jora’ Concert Hall, the Romanian Radio Hall is not only the largest symphonic and choral concert hall in Romania, but to the same extent, due to the acoustic qualities and facilities, the most important recording studio for radio orchestras. In recent months of pandemic, in the famous concert hall in Bucharest was successfully combined the special studio activity with the presence of artists on the podium. A selection of these special studio recordings is the subject of ROR’s new offer.