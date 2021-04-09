Song to ease you into spring from CRI

Yang Chunlin is a famed conductor and composer with the China Oriental Performing Arts Group, one of the earliest cultural groups at the national level. Yang Chunlin brings you several songs about spring.

Song list:

1. Spring in the Pamirs, 帕米尔的春天, rearranged by Li Datong, performed by the CNTO

2. Welcome the Arrival of Spring, 迎春, composed by Zhang Yanpei, performed by Zhou Xianghui

3. Spring in Red River, 红河的春天, composed by Liu Shengxi, performed by Shen Xiangyang

4. Spring in Lhasa, 春到拉萨, performed by Li Ling

5. Spring, 春, composed by Lu Lianghui