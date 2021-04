The best theme songs of Old Father movie

‘Bo Gia” (Old Father) is the first Vietnamese film with ticket sales surpassing 300 billion VND (16 million USD) after 16 days of release. It highlights family love that suits viewers of different ages.

Song list:

1. Daddy’s getting old, right?

2. Why didn’t dad tell me?

3. Camellia japonica`

4. Turn up the fire

5. Song about Kieu’s life