FBC Launches App

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has this morning launched its new mobile app in an effort to better its service delivery.

The free to download FBC app allows people to access news and live broadcasts from the six radio stations.

Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says customers will be able to view and download the app to ensure they stay abreast with what’s evolving locally and globally through our online, television and radio mediums.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds there are already 8,000 downloads of the app over the past few days through word of mouth.