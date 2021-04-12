TRT Partners with Argentinian Telco

TRT World, Turkey’s first English language international news platform, is expanding its global distribution with one of the major operators in the Buenos Aires Province, TeleRed.

TeleRed is an Argentinian telecommunication company that specializes in the provision of cable television, Internet and telephony. With a network of HFC and FTTH, it is one of the major operators in the Buenos Aires Province.

TRT World broadcasts in the English language to communicate a Turkish perspective on current affairs to a global audience. As the international face of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation -TRT World hopes to encourage dialogue between viewers by offering a different viewpoint on current affairs.

The channel’s ‘field-first’ approach places a top priority on having journalists situated at all four corners of the world, ready to cover any event live on location. TRT World also seeks to focus on the humanitarian angle of each story, prioritizing how events influence ordinary people.